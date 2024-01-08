Jeff Lawler – Owner, Geja’s Café

Geja’s Café 340 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL

773-281-9101

http://www.gejascafe.com

Check Out:

Geja’s Café’s legendary Valentine’s Day celebration go live today – 1/8/24!

Valentine’s Day Dinner Package 2024

Wednesday, February 14th, 2023

$125 Per Person Pre Paid (tax and gratuity not included)



Seatings are at:

4:00 PM

6:30 PM

9:00 PM



Valentine’s Dinner Package Includes:



Swiss Gruyere cheese fondue with assorted breads, vegetables, and fruits for dipping.

House salad served with Geja’s Dijon vinaigrette.



Beef Tenderloin, Australian Lobster Tail and Gulf Shrimp. Served with assorted vegetables and eight gourmet dipping sauces.



Geja’s Belgian Chocolate fondue flamed tableside and served with marshmallows for roasting and other delectable treats for dipping.



A Glass of Pommery Rose.



Reservations for package seatings can be made on our website at any time beginning 1/8/2024 at 10am.



Reservations for package seatings can be made over the phone: 773-281-9101

Monday – Friday Between 9 AM – 4 PM.

-In addition to the Valentine’s Day Festivities, married couples can enjoy Geja’s Annual Celebration of Marriage on Monday, February 5th! Married couples will enjoy 1% off their bill for every year they’ve been married (with proof of years married). This date kicks off Geja’s Valentine’s Day season which runs through February 25th!

-If you’re celebrating at home, you can always create a decadent Belgium Chocolate Fondue. It’s only a few simple ingredients, plus a handful of expert tips from the fondue authority at Geja’s! You can also order the ENTIRE Geja’s at Home Experience as well – We’ll drop off cheese, entrée, and chocolate fondue, plus all the dippers, proteins and gear you need to enjoy it!



Recipe:

Geja’s Cafe Dark Belgian Chocolate Fondue

Serves 2

6.25 oz Milk Chocolate

1.5 oz Bittersweet Chocolate

2 oz Freshly Brewed Coffee

½ oz Milk



Instructions:

Place milk and coffee in a double boiler, heat until the mixture is steaming. Add chocolate and stir until completely blended.

Let cook for 30 minutes. DO NOT let the chocolate fondue boil. Transfer chocolate to fondue pot.

Helpful hints:

– Pour 1 oz Grand Marnier (or any flavored flammable liqueur) on top of chocolate fondue and flame to roast marshmallows. Flame will burn out in approximately 2 minutes.

– Pair with fruit wine or a sweet dessert wine. Many wineries in Illinois produce fruit wines which can be purchased via the web.

– Add caramel or fruit preserves to chocolate if you’d like!