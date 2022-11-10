Eric Lopez, Executive Chef

Lost Never Found – 3660 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL

https://www.lostneverfoundchicago.com

Events:

Paint N’ Sip – 12.6, 12.13, 12.20

Join us for a Paint & Sip evening of fun! Led by artist Dana Phipps. The class will be from 6PM-8PM. Ticket price is $25/person. Price includes a pre-sketched canvas to paint and take home, easel, paint, paintbrushes, and aprons. Food & drink may be purchased during the event. This is a 21+ event.

Wreath Making – 12.8. 12.15, 12.22

Join us for a DIY Wreath Making Workshop at Lost Never Found from 6-8PM!

Our expert instructors from Blossoms Anytime & B Collective will lead you through the creation of your very own beautiful holiday wreath! Instruction and helpers to guide you every step of the process! Food & drink may be purchased during the event. This is a 21+ only event.

-A Glass of Champagne

-14″ wreath form base + wires

-Ribbon FOR YOUR BOW

-Fresh winter greenery & winter accessory accents

Recipe:

Garlic Shrimp

Oishii U-12 shrimp, 5-7pc

1 pound Vermont Creamery Butter

¼ c Parsley

¼ c Thyme

2 tablespoon Garlic Puree

½ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Pepper

2 tablespoon Lemon Zest



Soften butter, chop herbs, and zest lemon, mix together with butter. While doing that,

place the pan over medium/high heat. Place a small amount of butter in the pan, and

place the shrimp in the pan, once they start turning pink, flip and continue to cook until

whole shrimp is pink and cooked through. Season w salt and finish w fresh herbs for

garnish.