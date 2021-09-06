Midday Fix: Garlic Roasted Colorful Roasted Root Vegetables

George Geary

http://www.georgegeary.com

Recipe:

Garlic Roasted Colorful Roasted Root Vegetables

Use colorful root vegetables for this hard to resist vegetable. I find them at Farmers Markets.

Preheat oven to 375°F

Prepare a baking sheet with foil, spray with olive oil

2 bunches carrots, cleaned and sliced into 1/2”to 3/4 inches

5 medium beets (golden and red), peeled and cubed

1/4 cup Roasted garlic olive oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp course brown sugar

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1. In a large bowl, coat the carrots, beets and radishes with the olive oil. Pour out onto the prepared baking sheet into a single layer. Sprinkle salt and sugar over the vegetables. Take and crush 2 of the sprigs of thyme between your fingers on top.

2. Place into preheated oven. Bake for 60 minutes. Test with a folk a few of the pieces of carrots to see if when you pierce with the fork it is not forced.

3. Using a slotted spoon, drain the vegetables and place into serving dish. Take the last reserved sprig of thyme and place it on top for decoration.

