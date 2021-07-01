Midday Fix: Fourth of July science experiments you can do at home with your kids

Dr. Stephanie Ryan

Fireworks in a jar:

Add water to a clear glass to about an inch from the top. In another small container (measuring cup), add several drops of food coloring. Stir so that there are little dots of food coloring in the oil. Pour the oil onto the water in the glass

Lava lamps:

In a clear plastic bottle, add about an inch of water. Drop food coloring into the water. Add vegetable oil so that there is twice as much oil as food coloring. Drop two Alka seltzer tablets into the bottle.