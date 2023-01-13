Sam Kass, Chief Strategy Officer at Do Good Chicken

Former White House Chef Sam Kass has a new venture: fighting food waste and climate change with Do Good Chicken which is now available at select Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area. Sam is making his famous Lucky Pasta – a hearty and healthy recipe that was a favorite of President Obama – featuring carbon-reduced Do Good Chicken.

http://www.dogoodchicken.com

Recipe:

Lucky Pasta Recipe

By Sam Kass

Ingredients

1 pound mini penne or any pasta shape you like

Kosher salt

½ garlic clove

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

¼ cup pine nuts or pecans, toasted

⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to finish

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cooked Do Good Chicken breasts (see below), cut into bite-size pieces, warm or room temperature

½ pound baby spinach

Preparation

Cook the pasta in boiling salty water until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the water. While the pasta cooks, drop the garlic into a food processor with the motor running and process until the garlic is finely chopped. Add the basil, nuts, cheese, half the oil, and ½ teaspoon of salt and pulse to a coarse puree. With the motor running, add the remaining oil in a slow stream and keep processing until pretty smooth. Toss the hot pasta with pesto, chicken, spinach, and 1/3 cup of the reserved pasta water. Gradually add more pasta water if the dish seems dry. Season with salt to taste and top with more grated or shaved parmesan.

Simply Roasted Chicken Breast

2 skin-on Do Good Chicken breasts, about 6 ounces each

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 450F. Put the chicken breast on a parchment-lined baking sheet and coat with the oil. Season generously all over with salt, about 1 teaspoon total. Roast them skin-side up until lightly browned and fully cooked but still juicy, about 20 minutes. Let them rest on a cutting board for a few minutes, then cut into bite-sized pieces.