Midday Fix: Former President Ronald Regan’s daughter – Patti Davis – on the lessons she learned from her dad’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease Midday News by: Kristina Miller Posted: Oct 5, 2021 / 11:45 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 4, 2021 / 11:33 AM CDT Patti Davis https://booksbypattidavis.com Book: FLOATING IN THE DEEP END: How Caregivers Can See Beyond Alzheimer’s by Patti Davis Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction