Dr. Anna Cabeca – Triple Board Certified OBGYN and author of MenuPause: Five Unique Eating Plans to Break Through Your Weight Loss Plateau and Improve Mood, Sleep and Hot Flashes

https://drannacabeca.com/

Recipe:

Good Morning Farmer’s Breakfast Casserole

1 tablespoon avocado oil

8 ounces grass-fed ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

2 cups chopped fresh spinach kale

Sea salt

1 cup small cauliflower florets

1/2 cup chilled canned coconut milk, scooped from the top of the can

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

Sometimes, you want something hearty in the morning, right? This dish serves up heartiness in a big way, plus it offers a combo of alkalinizing and detoxifying veggies. Compounds such as the DIM (diindolylmethane) and indole-3-carbinole (I3C) in

cruciferous vegetables like kale and cauliflower help metabolize and break down excess estrogens in the body for healthy hormone balance during menopause.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease a small baking dish with the avocado oil.

In a medium nonstick skillet, brown the beef and onion, 5 to 8 minutes. Add spinach or kale. Sauté another 1 to 2 minutes. Season to taste with the salt, then transfer to a medium bowl.

In a blender or food processor, puree the cauliflower and the coconut cream. Add this mixture to the bowl with the beef and onion, and mix well. Season with extra salt, if desired. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and bake for 35 minutes, until warmed through.

Garnish with parsley prior to serving.