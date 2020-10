Bobby “G” Gleason

Recipes:

THE RED COCKTAIL

2 parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part DeKuyper Pomegranate Liqueur

Fill with Lemon-Lime Soda

Build in order over ice in a tall glass and stir once to combine.

Garnish with a lemon wheel on the rim.

THE BLUE COCKTAIL

2 parts Cruzan Aged Light Rum

1 part DeKuyper Blue Curacao

Juice of one whole lime

½ part Simple Syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a Lime wheel on the rim.