Lindsey Anderson – Sommelier, Educator and Owner of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar and The Fromagerie & Tasting Room

Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar + The Fromagerie and Tasting Room

5553 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640

http://www.uvaechicago.com

Events:

Halloween Wine Tasting

Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$35 per person

Guests will taste Ooky-spooky orange wines, midnight black wines, gooey green wines. The $35 per person tasting features 4 four-ounce pours and will be led by Uvae Sommeliers and guest wine makers. Small bite add-ons include a Cheese Plate ($15), Cheese & Charcuterie Plate ($20) and Duck Pâté ($12).

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar Hosts The Evolved Network Benefit Pop-up Dinner

Monday, October 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$120 per person

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville is pleased to have partnered with Chef Sebastian White, Founder, President and Executive Director of The Evolved Network to host a 5-course dinner with wine pairings on Monday, October 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Evolved Network is a non-profit organization that provides free programming that gives therapeutic space for kids through wellness, farming, financial literacy, and culinary training.

Wines & Cheese Featured:

1. Turner Pageot Le Blanc Hour Roussanne Marsanne (orange wine) – 36 hour skin contact orange wine, a wine that fermented w/ grape skins which gives it an orange hue. $18.99

Cheese Pairing: Fenugreek Gouda

2. Las Lilas Vinho Verde from Portugal (green wine) – Crisp, fruity, floral. $14.99

Cheese Pairing: Cana de Cabra Goat Cheese

3. Silice Malbec from Cahors, France (known as Cote in this region which roughly translates to Black) – a rich, deep, rustic red. $23.99

Cheese Pairing: Albala Tierno Honey Rosemary Manchego

4. Chateau La Rame Sauternes (“Zombie” wine)— A wine with sweetness that is naturally derived from Noble Rot, which intensifies sweetness and adds flavor complexity). $36.99

Cheese Pairing: Creamy Sexy Blue