Derrick C. Westbrook, Sommelier
https://www.derrickcwestbrook.com/
Event:
Samples & Samples
City Winery Chicago
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Doors open at 4:30pm / Event begins at 5:30pm
https://www.citywinery.com/chicago/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=CHI-Samples-and-Samples-Music-Wine-Pairing-10-14-530pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=
Wines Featured:
Wine 1: Bubbles
Name: Henri Champliau Wild Miss Rose Demi-Sec
Price: $21.99, Bronzeville Winery
Flavor Notes: Features notes of raspberry and cherry, lightened by the fresh acidity of the fruit.
Can be easily paired with savory dishes that feature fresh fruit such as sliced ham with pineapples and cherries.
Wine 2: Orange Wine
Name: Borgo Savaian ‘Aransat’, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 21
Price: $19.99, Bronzeville Winery
Flavor Notes: Apricot, honey, and citrus on the palate, finishing with a touch of earthiness.
Pairs well with smoked or seared salmon, roasted root vegetables, and roasted meats.
Wine 3: Red Wine
Name: 2021 It Was All a Dream
Flavor Notes: Blackberries, violets, and green peppercorns. Heavy, dry, earthy with a touch of juicy ripeness.
Price: $70, Tank Garage Winery (online)
Pairs well with seared lamb chops and hen of the woods mushroom risotto.