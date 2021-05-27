Midday Fix: Exploring Illinois – one road trip at a time

Karla Flannery – Illinois Office of Tourism, Deputy Director

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/

Some possible itinerary highlights include:

Family Fun

Instant Childhood Memories – Chicago’s surrounding cities, from Gurnee to Rockford, offer amusement park thrills, captivating museums, gorgeous gardens and splash-filled stays to create lasting memories for the whole family.

Outdoors

Destination Shawnee – With majestic rock formations, picturesque hills, lush woodlands, breathtaking bluffs, there’s no better place to get some fresh air than the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

Where the River Meets the Road – Recently an All American Road, the Great River Road is a National Scenic Byway that offers breathtaking views of the Mississippi River, charming towns and so much more.

Architecture

The Wright Stuff – Illinois is a larger than life gallery filled with many of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpieces. Take the self-guided tour through 13 of his most renowned buildings, including two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and walk the halls designed by the legend himself.

Arts, Culture, History

The Birthplace of the Road Trip – The legendary Route 66 begins in Illinois and offers road trippers 300 miles of vintage, quirky, and larger-than-life roadside attractions.

Offbeat Illinois

Roadside Distractions – White squirrels, pink elephants, sasquatches, giants, supermen—they all call our state home. So if you’re the type of traveler who thinks normal is boring and the quirkier the better, this is the road trip for you.

Barks & Recreation in Chicago – Discover why Chicago wins best-in-show for its dog-friendly places, experiences and accommodations.