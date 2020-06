Melissa Conyears-Ervin – City Treasurer of the City of Chicago

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a virtual roundtable discussion to address the need for greater equity and opportunity for Black communities across Illinois. The event will be at 12 noon on Friday, June 19.

