Joe Crivolio – Beverage Director of Testaccio
Testaccio Chicago
2456 N California Ave., Chicago
https://www.testacciochicago.com/
Check Out:
Aperitivo Hour at Testaccio:
Tuesday – Friday from 5-6pm, Testaccio offers Aperitivo Hour where guests can order a cocktail or a beer with a plate of light bites for $15 as well as $10 cocktails like Pirellis, Rosato Sbagliatos, Negronis, Americanos, and Spritzes.
Recipe:
Rosato Sbagliato
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Contratto Bitter
- 1 oz Cocchi Americano Rosa
- Lambrusco Pet Nat
Garnish: Orange wedge
Instructions:
- Add one ounce of Contratto Bitter and one ounce of Cocchi Americano Rosa in a glass with ice. Top with Lambrusco Pet Nat and Garnish with an orange wedge.