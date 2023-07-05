Joe Crivolio – Beverage Director of Testaccio

Testaccio Chicago

2456 N California Ave., Chicago

https://www.testacciochicago.com/

Check Out:

Aperitivo Hour at Testaccio :

Tuesday – Friday from 5-6pm, Testaccio offers Aperitivo Hour where guests can order a cocktail or a beer with a plate of light bites for $15 as well as $10 cocktails like Pirellis, Rosato Sbagliatos, Negronis, Americanos, and Spritzes.

Recipe:

Rosato Sbagliato

Ingredients:

1 oz Contratto Bitter

1 oz Cocchi Americano Rosa

Lambrusco Pet Nat

Garnish: Orange wedge

Instructions:

Add one ounce of Contratto Bitter and one ounce of Cocchi Americano Rosa in a glass with ice. Top with Lambrusco Pet Nat and Garnish with an orange wedge.