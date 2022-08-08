Marnie Hanel

Jen Stevenson

http://www.lunchboxbook.com

Book:

Lunchbox: So Easy, So Delicious, So Much Fun to Eat

Recipe:

PB+J They’ll Flip For

1 slice white bread

1 slice dark wheat bread

Peanut butter

Strawberry Jam

Spread one slice of bread with peanut butter and the other with jam. Press together. Trim crusts off the sandwich (optional, but encouraged by preschoolers the world over) and cut into four triangles. Flip over two opposing triangles to make geometric magic. Place in lunchbox compartment.

Tiny tip: To minimize shifting during transport, surround sandwich with blueberries or popcorn.