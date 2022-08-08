Marnie Hanel
Jen Stevenson
Book:
Lunchbox: So Easy, So Delicious, So Much Fun to Eat
Recipe:
PB+J They’ll Flip For
1 slice white bread
1 slice dark wheat bread
Peanut butter
Strawberry Jam
Spread one slice of bread with peanut butter and the other with jam. Press together. Trim crusts off the sandwich (optional, but encouraged by preschoolers the world over) and cut into four triangles. Flip over two opposing triangles to make geometric magic. Place in lunchbox compartment.
Tiny tip: To minimize shifting during transport, surround sandwich with blueberries or popcorn.