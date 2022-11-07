Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy
Toys Featured:
- LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (The LEGO Group) https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/smashing-chimpanzee-stunt-loop-60338
- Ages 7+
- MSRP $69.99
- CoComelon Boo Boo JJ and CoComelon My Friend Cody (Jazwares) https://www.jazwares.com/brands/cocomelon
- Ages 2+
- MSRP $21.99 – $34.99
- Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys) https://www.moosetoys.com/magic-mixies/magic-mixies-crystal-ball/
- Ages 5+
- MSRP $84.99
- Pixobitz Studio (Spin Master) https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/brands/pixobitz/
- Ages 6+
- MSRP $29.99
- That Girl Lay Lay Singing Doll (Just Play) https://justplayproducts.com/products/that-girl-lay-lay-singing-doll/
- Ages 3+
- MSRP $20.99
- PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia Animal Care Station (PLAYMOBIL) https://www.playmobil.us/wiltopia—animal-care-station/71007.html
- Ages 4-10
- MSRP $109.99
- Wordle The Party Game (Hasbro, Inc. and New York Times Games) https://www.wordlethepartygame.com/
- Ages 14+
- MSRP $19.99
- ZipLinx Hi-Fly Set (Blip Toys) https://www.ziplinx.com/
- Ages 6+
- MSRP $19.99
- Squishmallows https://squishmallows.com/
- Ages 4+
- MSRP $9.99