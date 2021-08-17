Midday Fix: Doro Doro Tibs and Details on “Hope 4 Tigray Women”

Tigist Reda – Chef/Owner of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Demera is located at 4801 N. Broadway, Chicago
Event:
Dinner gala at Lakewood Chicago on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 6:00PM-10:00PM. The dinner will combine Ethiopian food, cultural artifacts, and music performances with 100% of its proceeds going to Health Professionals for Tigray, (HPN4Tigray), a nonprofit organization providing critical life-saving medication, medical supplies, nutritional care, and clean water to end violent sex crimes in Ethiopia.
Lakewood Chicago – 1758 W. Lake St., Chicago
$125 all proceeds benefit Hope 4 Tigray Women
http://www.thelakewoodchicago.com
http://www.paramounteventschicago.com
Recipe:
Doro Doro Tibs
· Heat pan over high heat
· Add 7oz of chicken, diced
· ¾ tsp salt
· Cook lightly for 2 minutes on medium heat
· Add ¾ cup onion, chopped
· Add 1/3 cup tomato, chopped
· Add 1 TBSP of oil
· Cook until onion is tender
· Add 2 TBSP of Awaze Sauce (Tigist will describe during segment)
· Add 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
· Cook for 2 minutes
· Add 1 tsp of minced garlic
· Add 2 oz of water
· Add 1 oz of kebe (herb butter)
· Add 1/3 cup of sliced jalapeno
· Add 2 shakes of cardamom
· Stir all ingredients together and let simmer for 1 minute, cook until chicken is cooked through.