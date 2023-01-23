Elisa Knotts & Ella Joseph

Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound – home bakery specializing in Custom Cakes & Baked Goods

http://www.elisascakebythepound.com

Check Out:

Order your King Cakes by 2/19/23….and the last day for pickup is 2/21/23 (Mardi Gras Day).

Recipe:

The DIY King Cake

Ingredients:

2 cans of cinnamon rolls

Non-stick baking spray

Bundt pan

4 oz cream cheese

1.5 cups powdered sugar

1 cup of granulated sugar divided into 1/3 cup portions

Gel food colors (purple, green, yellow/gold)

3 sandwich sized ziplock bags

Set oven to 350 degrees and spray non-stick spray around Bundt pan. Cut each cinnamon roll into fourths and place evenly around Bundt pan. Bake for approx. 15-18 minutes until golden brown. While rolls are in the oven, beat cream cheese on high and slowly add in the powdered sugar. Once it is combined, put to the side. When rolls are finished baking, let them rest for 5 minutes before flipping over to cool down. Put 1/3 cup of granulated sugar in each sandwich sized Ziplock bag and put a drop or two of each gel food coloring in each bag, close and mix the color and sugar by massaging the bags of sugar.

To assemble the cake, spread the cream cheese frosting over the top of the cake then pour the colored sugars on top of the cake with a spoon, alternating colors and then pull apart to eat and enjoy!