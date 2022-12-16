Deniera Burks – Owner of Sip & DIY
Check It Out:
DIY Plant/Mini Tree Collar Class
Thurs., Dec. 22nd, 7-9pm
Cork & Bean Oak Lawn
4931 W. 95th Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Register at: SipAndDiy.com/Register
Project:
Decorative Doorknob Hanger
Instructions
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
Doorknob Hanger kit (2 pieces)
Dollar Tree small 18” tree (1 piece)
1 yard – 1.5” Decorative Ribbon
6” Burlap ribbon cut @ 17”
2 Coordinating ribbons cut @ 9” each
Acrylic Paint (2 colors)
Small ornaments & picks
Zip Ties and Pipe Cleaners
Wire Cutters
Scissors
Optional: Hot Glue Gun & Glue Sticks, Clothespin, Bow Buddy
DOORKNOB/TREE ASSEMBLY:
- Paint Doorknob handle and overlay and set aside to dry
- Remove & discard the “base & 3 legs” of your DT Christmas Tree
- Using wire cutters, cut approx. 3” off the metal “stem”
- Fold the top single branch of the tree in half (total tree length should be approx. 12” long)
- Lay your tree on a flat surface and lightly fluff all branches “upward & sideways”
- Turn tree upside down & zip tie the metal “stem” of the tree to the SECOND set of holes on the Doorknob handle (tree stem should now be “nestled” between the FIRST set of holes)
- Attach the bottom half of the tree to the BOTTOM 2 holes on the Doorknob handle using zip ties…cut excess off zip ties
- Fluff tree again to create a flat surface against the Doorknob Hanger (“upwards & sideways” again)
- Add ribbons, ornaments, and picks to decorate tree using a glue gun to secure (Note: you may also secure with floral wire for easy disassembly for later use)
EASY BOW ASSEMBLY:
- Using the “book fold” method, fold ribbon together overlapping about 1 inch.
- Dovetail the 2 coordinating ribbons by cutting on a “upwards” angle with scissors starting at bottom of “folded” ribbon
- Pinch burlap ribbon in center to create a “bowtie” look & place in Bow Buddy or secure with clothespin or clip
- Repeat with both coordinating ribbons and place on top of Burlap ribbon in the Ruffle Buddy
- Using a zip tie or pipe cleaner, connect all 3 ribbons together and LIGHTLY tighten
- Place a pipe cleaner “crosswise” underneath the zip tie and now you can tightly secure the zip tie
- Use the pipe cleaner to attach the bow to the FIRST 2 holes on the Doorknob Hanger. Twist pipe cleaner in back to secure. Optional: Cut remaining excess off pipe cleaner.
Hang on doorknob, fireplace mantel, or use as a wreath for your door.
Tree/Plant Collar
Instructions
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
Collar Kit
Acrylic Paint (2 colors)
Decorative accessories based on type of use (i.e., plant, mini tree, tissue box)
Wood Glue
DOORKNOB/TREE ASSEMBLY:
- Paint all 4 of Collar panels, front and back and set aside to dry
- Paint one side of square piece
- Paint the overlay a corresponding color and set aside to dry
- Once dried, assemble collar by sliding panels into grooves/openings
- Insert square piece, painted side down. This should be a tight fit so no need to glue.
- Glue overlay over one of the facing panels
- Insert your plant, tissue box or mini tree
- For use as a tissue box, you will need to reverse the box to allow for the opening.