Jeff Lawler – Proprietor, Geja’s Café

Geja’s Cafe

340 W. Armitage, Chicago

http://www.gejascafe.com

Events:

Cheese Fondue & Dipping Sauce Creation Contest

The winning fondue and sauce will be announced on Tuesday, June 7th, and will both be added to the Geja’s menu Wednesday, June 22nd through Thursday, June 30th as part of the anniversary festivities.

57 Reasons To Dine – Every Night In June!

To get the party started, Geja’s will award the 57th, 114th, and 171st guests to walk in the door a $57 Geja’s gift card, every single night of service from Wednesday, June 1st through Thursday, June 30th.

$57 Premier Dinners

An incredible value, Geja’s will curate a list of Premier Fondue Dinners that will be offered at an extraordinary value for $57 from Wednesday, June 22nd through Thursday, June 30th. Priced per person, each delicious three-course dinner includes a dreamy Swiss Gruyere cheese fondue course, a choice of meat course that includes varieties like beef tenderloin, fresh white shrimp, chicken breast, and even vegetarian options, alongside all of Geja’s eight signature dipping sauces, and the restaurant’s famous Belgian Chocolate fondue served with an assortment of delectable sweet treats for dipping and marshmallows for roasting tableside.

Geja’s Spanish Wine Festival Kicks Off This Month…

Geja’s is not only known for its fondue, but also for its wine. One of the city’s original wine bars, Geja’s prides itself on curating an incredible list of varietals from all over the world and, throughout the year, celebrating different styles of wine in a unique, three-month “festival” format that offers 90 days of dynamic wine-tasting opportunities. Fitting as the anniversary celebration is underway, one of Geja’s most anticipated wine festivals kicks off on June 1st. From June through August, Geja’s Spanish Wine Festival will highlight a tailored selection of unique spanish varietals in several ways including:

A specially curated list of nearly one dozen eclectic Spanish wines will be available on the Geja’s menu for the month of June featuring incredible varietals by the glass and bottle, at incredible prices.

Spanish Wine Dinner – Wednesday, June 15th 6:30 p.m. $75 per person (includes gratuity) Tickets now available via Tock Incredible selection of curated Spanish wines served with each course of Geja’s Premier Dinner: Reception -Verdejo, Bodegas Vidal Soblechero, Viña Clavidór Parajes (2020) Cheese Fondue & Salad – Blanc Garnacha, Agrícola Sant Josep, Clot d’Encís Terra Alta Blanc de Negres (2019) Entree Fondue (Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp) – Tempranillo, Bodegas Vidal Soblechero, Alto Clavidór Camino La Peña (2019) Belgium Chocolate Fondue – Garnacha Blend, Agrícola Sant Josep, Vi Negre ‘Clot d’Encis’ (2019)

Two additional summer Spanish wine dinners, to be announced in June

Recipe:

Geja’s Classic Cheese Fondue

Serves 2

Ingredients

6.5 oz Swiss cheese, cubed

1.5 oz Gruyere cheese, shredded

¼ tsp Garlic powder

¼ tsp Nutmeg

¼ tsp Ground white pepper

6 oz Dry white wine

½ tsp Kirschwasser brandy

Instructions

Heat wine until almost boiling in double boiler.

Add Kirschwasser and let cook for 5 minutes.

Add cubed Swiss cheese, cook until cheese is soft.

Add shredded gruyere, let melt while stirring occasionally.

Add nutmeg, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir until creamy.

Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.

Transfer as needed to fondue pot.

Serve with chunks of French bread, apples and grapes for dipping.

Helpful Cheese Fondue Hints!

Complement your cheese fondue by pairing with the same wine used in fondue.

Try using cheddar in place of gruyere, if you’re looking for a delicious variation

Try a variety of other breads. Pumpernickel, raisin, and onion breads work very well.

Cut bread night before serving and store in a container which is left slightly open. This will allow the bread to firm and dry, creating a great contrast of textures (traditional fondue is served with stale bread).

Use vegetables or dried fruits for dipping.