Midday Fix: Details on WGN Radio’s “Vest-A-Thon” for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Chicago Police Officer Nathaniel Hollis

David Hochberg, Host of “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on WGN Radio 720AM & https://wgnradio.com/

Event:

WGN Radio’s “Vest-A-Thon” – Saturday February 12th from 10a-1p.

The “Vest-A-Thon” radiothon will raise money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s “Get Behind the Vest” initiative. People can donate at www.WGNVest.com

https://cpdmemorial.org/

Listeners who call in with donations will have the opportunity to win great prizes including skybox experiences for Chicago sports teams, sports memorabilia, and much more!

Vest-a-Thon radiothon to support Get Behind the Vest mission of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Feb. 12

*Also coming up*

“Carry Out” Get Behind The Vest Pancake Breakfast in the 19th Ward.

9am-11am at St. John Fisher on 2/27/22

10200 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago

Annual Pancake Breakfast
https://www.19thwardmobile.com/annual-pancake-breakfast/

