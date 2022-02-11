Midday Fix: Details on WGN Radio’s “Vest-A-Thon” for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Chicago Police Officer Nathaniel Hollis

David Hochberg, Host of “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on WGN Radio 720AM & https://wgnradio.com/

Event:

WGN Radio’s “Vest-A-Thon” – Saturday February 12th from 10a-1p.

The “Vest-A-Thon” radiothon will raise money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s “Get Behind the Vest” initiative. People can donate at www.WGNVest.com

Listeners who call in with donations will have the opportunity to win great prizes including skybox experiences for Chicago sports teams, sports memorabilia, and much more!

*Also coming up*

“Carry Out” Get Behind The Vest Pancake Breakfast in the 19th Ward.

9am-11am at St. John Fisher on 2/27/22

10200 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago