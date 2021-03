Erick Williams– Chef & Owner, Virtue Restaurant & Bar

At The Dinner Table: A Series On Black Expression

The series, held weekly every Friday from March 5-April 2 at 6:30 p.m., will amplify prominent Black voices in art, culture, food, and more. Diners will experience dinner for two alongside honest discussions between Williams and his honored guests.

Check out their website for a full list of dates, leaders, topics & tickets.

http://www.virtuerestaurant.com