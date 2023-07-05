Andrea Biwer, Executive Director, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Marne Deithorn, Vice President of Human Resources, Rivers Casino

http://www.dpchamber.com

Veterans Back-to-Work Boot Camp employment skills training program for US Veterans and the spouses of active- duty military. The application deadline is July 10, 2023. Training takes place primarily in Des Plaines, IL but is open to anyone in the Greater Chicagoland area. Open to Veterans and to spouses of active-duty military. This is the first year the program is open to spouses of active-duty military.

