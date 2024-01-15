Pete Glass, Assistant General Manager at Artifact Events

http://www.artifacteventschicago.com

Event:

Chicago’s first No I.D. Alcohol-free Cocktail Competition and Tasting Event

Artifact Events

4325 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, Illinois

1/18/24

6:30pm-9:30pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-id-alcohol-free-cocktail-competition-tasting-event-tickets-774586016627?aff=oddtdtcreator

*Tickets are still available

The event features spirit-free cocktails from some of the city’s top bartenders along with tastings from notable local, national, and international non-alcoholic brands featuring N.A. wines, beer, seltzers and and more.

Proceeds raised to support Ben’s Friends Charity, which is a group for anyone interested in sobriety and support.

https://www.bensfriendshope.com/

Recipes:

Chicago Overcoat

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Strawberry Syrup

2 Oz. Fresh Lemon

Barspoon or 4 dashes Rosewater

Directions:

Add all to shaker and shake hard for 10 seconds

Coupe Glass

Garnish with a dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Forbidden Dove

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Ritual Tequila Alternative

1 Oz. Fresh Lime

.5 Oz. Fresh Grapefruit

1 Oz. Simple Syrup

Directions:

Add all to shaker and shake hard for 10 seconds

Pour into a ice filled collins glass

Top with grapefruit soda

Garnish with a grapefruit peel