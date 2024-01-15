Pete Glass, Assistant General Manager at Artifact Events
Event:
Chicago’s first No I.D. Alcohol-free Cocktail Competition and Tasting Event
Artifact Events
4325 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
1/18/24
6:30pm-9:30pm
The event features spirit-free cocktails from some of the city’s top bartenders along with tastings from notable local, national, and international non-alcoholic brands featuring N.A. wines, beer, seltzers and and more.
Proceeds raised to support Ben’s Friends Charity, which is a group for anyone interested in sobriety and support.
Recipes:
Chicago Overcoat
Ingredients:
- 2 Oz. Strawberry Syrup
- 2 Oz. Fresh Lemon
- Barspoon or 4 dashes Rosewater
Directions:
- Add all to shaker and shake hard for 10 seconds
- Coupe Glass
- Garnish with a dehydrated Lemon Wheel
Forbidden Dove
Ingredients:
- 2 Oz. Ritual Tequila Alternative
- 1 Oz. Fresh Lime
- .5 Oz. Fresh Grapefruit
- 1 Oz. Simple Syrup
Directions:
- Add all to shaker and shake hard for 10 seconds
- Pour into a ice filled collins glass
- Top with grapefruit soda
- Garnish with a grapefruit peel