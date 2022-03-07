Midday Fix: Details on the “Let’s Talk & Celebrate” event in honor of International Women’s Day

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Rohini Dey – Let’s Talk Womxn founder + Chicago co-host – owner: Vermillion
  • Jodi Fyfe – Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago co-host – owner: Paramount Events Group, Eden
Chicago
https://letstalkwomxn.com/city-page/chicago/

Event:

  • Let’s Talk & Celebrate” event on March 8, 2022:
    • In honor of International Women’s Day, Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago (LTWC) will collaborate with Choose Chicago on an exciting event to kick off Chicago Restaurant Week called “Let’s Talk & Celebrate”
      • Join twenty five leading female restaurateurs on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6p–8p at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N Morgan St) to experience an evening of world class dining, cocktails, dancing and a panel talk featuring local LTWC entrepreneurs
      • DJ Megan Taylor will provide music and guests will feast on delicious fare and cocktails from 25 chef stations
      • Chicago co-hosts: Jodi Fyfe (Eden, Paramount Events Group), Mary Aregoni (Saigon Sisters) and/or Rohini Dey (Vermilion)

Tickets & More Info:

https://www.exploretock.com/letstalkchicagowomxn

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News