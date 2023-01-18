Addie Goodman: President & CEO, JCC Chicago

Ilene Uhlmann: Director of Community Engagement

Event:

10th anniversary of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival.

JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival runs Thurs.-Sun., Jan. 26-29. This is a hybrid festival so film will be shown online as well as in theater on Sun., Jan 29 at Landmark’s Glen Theater in Glenview. A special Festival Pass is available to see three films for $36. Festival pass and tickets are only available online at jccfilmfest.org.

This weekend of film will be special as it commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27—designated by the U.N. General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

