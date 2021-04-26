Midday Fix: Details on the effort to make Illinois the most mom-friendly state in the nation

Melissa Conyears-Ervin – Chicago City Treasurer

Josina Wing Morita – Commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District

https://www.mamascaucus.org/

  • The Mamas Caucus is beginning this journey with a virtual town hall which will bring together mamas across Illinois to share their stories, discuss their issues and develop a plan to support an equitable mama recovery and make Illinois the most mama-friendly state in the country.
  • The town hall will take place on Saturday, May 1st from 1 – 2:30 p.m. and will feature breakout sessions on employment, childcare, going back to school, and self-care/supporting Mamas.   https://www.mamascaucus.org/events

