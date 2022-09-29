Madeline Miley – Sr. Manager, Development and Communications, AIDS Foundation Chicago
Event:
AIDS Run & Walk Chicago 2022
Soldier Field
1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605
Sunday, October 2, 2022
https://www.classy.org/event/aids-run-and-walk-chicago-2022/e401393
- Online registration is now closed! On-site registration will be available for a flat rate of $50 at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 2nd beginning at 9:30am.
- People who aren’t attending in-person can visit the AIDS Run & Walk website and donate to the cause or to support their preferred fundraising team.