Madeline Miley – Sr. Manager, Development and Communications, AIDS Foundation Chicago

https://www.aidschicago.org/

Event:

AIDS Run & Walk Chicago 2022

Soldier Field

1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605

Sunday, October 2, 2022

https://www.classy.org/event/aids-run-and-walk-chicago-2022/e401393

  • Online registration is now closed! On-site registration will be available for a flat rate of $50 at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 2nd beginning at 9:30am.
  • People who aren’t attending in-person can visit the AIDS Run & Walk website and donate to the cause or to support their preferred fundraising team.