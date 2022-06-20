Leigh Ervine, Beverage Director for Rose Mary
Rose Mary
932 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
https://www.rosemarychicago.com/
Event:
‘Pride Power Hour’
One Fulton Market restaurant will be featured per day, where 50% of total beverage sales will be donated to Brave Space Alliance, the first black and trans-led lgbtq+ center on the South Side of Chicago.
Monday 6/20 – Lyra – 5:00 to 6:00
Tuesday 6/21 – Proxi – 4:00 to 6:00
Wednesday 6/22 – Aba – 6:00 to 8:00
Thursday 6/23 – BLVD Steakhouse – 5:00 to 7:30
Friday 6/24 – Rose Mary – 5:30 to 7:30
https://www.bravespacealliance.org/
Recipe:
Tequila Tendancies
Ingredients:
1.5oz El Jimador
.5oz Darna Pelinkovac
.75oz Simple Syrup
.75oz Grapefruit Juice
.5oz Lime Juice
Instructions:
Shaken and served in a Collins glass, finished with a splash of soda water and rosemary for garnish.