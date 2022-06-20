Leigh Ervine, Beverage Director for Rose Mary

Rose Mary

932 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

https://www.rosemarychicago.com/

Event:

‘Pride Power Hour’

One Fulton Market restaurant will be featured per day, where 50% of total beverage sales will be donated to Brave Space Alliance, the first black and trans-led lgbtq+ center on the South Side of Chicago.

Monday 6/20 – Lyra – 5:00 to 6:00

Tuesday 6/21 – Proxi – 4:00 to 6:00

Wednesday 6/22 – Aba – 6:00 to 8:00

Thursday 6/23 – BLVD Steakhouse – 5:00 to 7:30

Friday 6/24 – Rose Mary – 5:30 to 7:30

https://www.bravespacealliance.org/

Recipe:

Tequila Tendancies

Ingredients:

1.5oz El Jimador

.5oz Darna Pelinkovac

.75oz Simple Syrup

.75oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

Instructions:

Shaken and served in a Collins glass, finished with a splash of soda water and rosemary for garnish.