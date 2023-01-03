Kerry Tuttle, Assistant Director for Chicago AF

NA Day at Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Tickets are $25 each

January 14th

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/na-day-tickets-477314068227

NA DAY is the city’s first non-alcoholic tasting event presented by Chicago AF during Dry January. Mirrored after a traditional craft beer fair or wine festival, the goal of “NA DAY” is to invite the sober and sober-curious community to try the wide variety of non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits that make it easy to be a more mindful drinker.

Recipe:

NA Rum and Ginger:

2 ounces ISH Caribbean Spiced Spirit

3.5 ounces Fever Tree Ginger Beer

A dash of Angostura Bitter

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; Serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a wedge or wheel of fresh lime