Maya Smith – Executive Director of Born This Way Foundation

Check out:

Born This Way Foundation’s Kindness in Community (KiC) Fund, a $1,000,000 commitment to support local organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. (Chicago on 8/15/22)

Chicago nonprofit organizations focused on youth mental health are invited to apply for grants between $25,000-$50,000 dollars, as are nonprofits located in the metro area of other U.S. tour stops (Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Hershey, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.)

The deadline to apply is 7/8/22.

https://pleasestay.us/