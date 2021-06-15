Midday Fix: Details on Help A Hero fundraiser

Matt O’Shea – 19th Ward Alderman

Modie Lavin – Family Outreach Coordinator for Road Home and Gold Star Mother

June is National Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Order (PTSD) month.

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea will launch the first-ever Help A Hero fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of June, and benefits Rush University Medical Center’s Road Home Program. Supporters will have the opportunity to purchase a “Freedom Isn’t Free” lawn sign or t-shirt at the19thward.com or by texting 855-202-2100.

Adult t-shirts will be available for purchase for $15, with youth shirts available for $10. Lawn signs will be available for $20. All proceeds will benefit the veteran’s mental health services at Road Home Program.

Additionally, local restaurant breweries Horse Thief Hollow and Open Outcry will both offer specialized brews for the month. $1 for each beer sold will be donated to the Road Home Program.