Midday Fix: Details on “Healing Illinois” – a state grant initiative to support racial healing

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

http://www.healing.illinois.gov

Healing Illinois Grants, $4.5 Million dollars

Applications being accepted now, ends on October 30th

State-funded grants will fund activities in four areas:

  • Promoting Dialogue: conversations to build understanding and empathy
  • Encouraging Collaboration: activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea
  • Facilitating Learning: activities designed to build or enhance knowledge
  • Seeding Connection: racial healing circles, peace circles, or restorative justice activities

