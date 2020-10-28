Midday Fix: Details on “Healing Illinois” – a state grant initiative to support racial healing

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

http://www.healing.illinois.gov

Healing Illinois Grants, $4.5 Million dollars

Applications being accepted now, ends on October 30th

State-funded grants will fund activities in four areas:

Promoting Dialogue : conversations to build understanding and empathy

: conversations to build understanding and empathy Encouraging Collaboration : activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea

: activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea Facilitating Learning : activities designed to build or enhance knowledge

: activities designed to build or enhance knowledge Seeding Connection: racial healing circles, peace circles, or restorative justice activities