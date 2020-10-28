Midday Fix: Details on “Healing Illinois” – a state grant initiative to support racial healing

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton
http://www.healing.illinois.gov
Healing Illinois Grants, $4.5 Million dollars
Applications being accepted now, ends on October 30th
State-funded grants will fund activities in four areas:
- Promoting Dialogue: conversations to build understanding and empathy
- Encouraging Collaboration: activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea
- Facilitating Learning: activities designed to build or enhance knowledge
- Seeding Connection: racial healing circles, peace circles, or restorative justice activities