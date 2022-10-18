Cleetus Friedman, Event Chair

Stephanie Gresh, Executive Director of the Greater Chicago Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation

http://www.scleroderma.org/chicago

Event:

Cooking Up a Cure, all-star culinary fundraising event, chaired by Chef Cleetus Friedman to raise money and awareness for the Scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that causes thickening and tightening of skin and supports the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, is back! The event, which combines some of Chicago’s best chefs, breweries, wineries and distilleries returns Thursday, October 27, at Theater on the Lake, located at 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.

https://www.stopscleroderma.org/cooking-up-a-cure

General Admission Tickets $125

Early Bird Tickets $105 thru October 2

​6:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy an incredible evening of the best food and drink Chicago has to offer in support of a great cause!

Indulge in culinary creations from your favorite local chefs!

Beer, wine and craft cocktails from our beverage sponsors

​Check out the silent auction table for great prizes

VIP Tickets: $185

VIP Table for Eight $1,500

​5:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy everything included with general admission, plus arrive early and get the VIP treatment with exclusive benefits including:

Early access to the event

One-hour exclusive cocktail hour with special food/drinks from 5:30-6:30 pm

​​Reserved table seating for the evening in a prime location (GA tickets are not guaranteed seating)

First look at the silent auction table with unique prizes

Indulge in culinary creations from your favorite local chefs

Beer, wine and craft cocktails from our beverage sponsors

Purchase Tickets: HERE

For more information about this event, please visit: Cooking Up a Cure Chicago