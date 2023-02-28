Tesa Anewishki, CEO, The Loretto Hospital

Kerri Brown, President & CEO, Community Counseling Centers of Chicago

Collaborative Bridges is a state-funded program that brings together in-patient hospitals and out-patient mental health clinics on the West Side of Chicago to close those gaps, create warm-hand-offs so that nobody falls through cracks when transitioning from one institution to another. A Collaborative Bridges community health worker will meet the patient at discharge and help them navigate through the maze of out-patient services, or other supports.

West Side health organizations include:

Bobby E. Wright Community Behavioral Health Clinic (outpatient)

Community Counseling Centers of Chicago (outpatient)

Habilitative Systems, Inc. (outpatient)

Hartgrove Behavioral Health Systems (inpatient)

Humboldt Park Health (inpatient)

The Loretto Hospital (inpatient)

http://www.thecollaborativebridges.org

https://www.lorettohospital.org/