Tesa Anewishki, CEO, The Loretto Hospital
Kerri Brown, President & CEO, Community Counseling Centers of Chicago
Collaborative Bridges is a state-funded program that brings together in-patient hospitals and out-patient mental health clinics on the West Side of Chicago to close those gaps, create warm-hand-offs so that nobody falls through cracks when transitioning from one institution to another. A Collaborative Bridges community health worker will meet the patient at discharge and help them navigate through the maze of out-patient services, or other supports.
West Side health organizations include:
- Bobby E. Wright Community Behavioral Health Clinic (outpatient)
- Community Counseling Centers of Chicago (outpatient)
- Habilitative Systems, Inc. (outpatient)
- Hartgrove Behavioral Health Systems (inpatient)
- Humboldt Park Health (inpatient)
- The Loretto Hospital (inpatient)
