Tesa Anewishki, CEO, The Loretto Hospital

Kerri Brown, President & CEO, Community Counseling Centers of Chicago

Collaborative Bridges is a state-funded program that brings together in-patient hospitals and out-patient mental health clinics on the West Side of Chicago to close those gaps, create warm-hand-offs so that nobody falls through cracks when transitioning from one institution to another.  A Collaborative Bridges community health worker will meet the patient at discharge and help them navigate through the maze of out-patient services, or other supports.

West Side health organizations include:

  • Bobby E. Wright Community Behavioral Health Clinic (outpatient)
  • Community Counseling Centers of Chicago (outpatient)
  • Habilitative Systems, Inc. (outpatient)
  • Hartgrove Behavioral Health Systems (inpatient)
  • Humboldt Park Health (inpatient)
  • The Loretto Hospital (inpatient)

http://www.thecollaborativebridges.org

https://www.lorettohospital.org/

https://www.c4chicago.org/