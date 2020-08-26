Midday Fix: Details on Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health’s “Christmas In August” event

Christopher LeMark – Founder of Coffee, Hip Hop and Mental Health

https://www.coffeehiphopandmentalhealth.com

Event:

More than 300 volunteers will participate in assembling and distributing packages of food for 10,000 families on Chicago’s south side during The People’s Food Drive. Dubbed “Christmas in August” by CHHAMH founder Christopher LeMark, the initiative will be held at CSO Multiplex (1301 E. 47th St.) in the Kenwood neighborhood and provide festively wrapped packages containing a week’s worth of groceries for residents living in some of Chicago’s hardest-hit “food desserts.”

Friday, August 28th (5 a.m. – 9 p.m.) – assembling of food packages

Saturday, August 29th – Sunday, August 30th (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – delivery & pick-up of packages

Location: CSO Multiplex (1301 E. 47th St.) in Kenwood

How you can help:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting https://chhamh.com/piv10k, text Donate.FeedChi to 77948 to sponsor one or more families at $40 per box or drop supplies including canned tuna, bags of rice and beans, instant oatmeal, instant coffee, dry creamer, boxed teas, crackers, surgical masks and sanitizers to Sip and Savor Coffee House (528 East 43rd St.) or Sip of Hope Coffee Bar (3039 West Fullerton) until August 27th. To register to receive a gift of groceries please visit www.Chhamh.com/PIck-Up.