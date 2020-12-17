Midday Fix: Details on Chicago Children’s Choir Fireplace Special

Josephine Lee – President and Artistic Director of Chicago Children’s Choir

ccchoir.org

December 17th at 7 p.m., Chicago Children’s Choir will present the CCC Fireplace Special, a free virtual concert of the Choir’s signature varied repertoire—from Macedonia to Mexico and Mozart to Mel Torme. The concert can be viewed on the Choir’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Chicago Children’s Choir collaborated with Grammy Award-winning music director and producer Peter CottonTale on his original song “Together” for Google’s Year in Search