Midday Fix: Details on Blaktober, a virtual food festival

Jeremy E. Joyce, Founder of Black People Eats

http://blackpeopleeats.com/blaktober

Details:

From the company that brought you Chicago’s hit Juneteenth restaurant specials, to show how much black lives matter, Black People Eats is back at it again! This time they’re expanding the impact of the culture by bringing you restaurant specials every weekend in October. Plus they are facilitating a virtual experience that connects you to the people behind the food all October.