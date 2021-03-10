Midday Fix: Details on a virtual gardening festival

LaManda Joy
Event:
https://www.greatgrowalong.com
The Great Grow Along is a three-day virtual garden festival.
March 19-21, 2021
$29.95 per ticket, attendees can mix and match a wide range of sessions.
40+ sessions ranging from houseplants to DIY landscaping give first-time gardeners practical advice and creative inspiration from ‘plantfluencers,’ celebrated garden experts, and industry leaders.
- Edible Gardening: Wise choices for new gardeners, seed starting, planning, harvesting,
- Urban Gardening: Creative solutions for smaller spaces, raised beds, containers, etc.
- Pollinators & Plants: Understanding natives, bees, butterflies, birds, smart plant picks,
- DIY Landscaping: Think like a landscape designer, container design, trusted plants
- Houseplants: Care fundamentals, light, propagation, pet-safe plants, trends, etc.
- Dig Deeper: Organic gardening, secrets to healthy soil, composting, permaculture