Midday Fix: Details on a jobs matchmaking event for the new Joint Public Safety Training Campus

Bishop Dwight Gunn, Visionary/Senior Pastor
A Jobs Matchmaking Event is happening at Alderman Mitts office on the West Side on Thursday, October 28th.
Event:
The event is sponsored by the Public Safety Community Builders Joint Venture, the City of Chicago, and Alderman Mitts.
Where: Alderman Mitts Office, 4924 West Chicago Ave. Chicago
Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Register for this free event here – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joint-public-safety-training-campus-matchmaking-event-tickets-188186439707