Midday Fix: Details on a jobs matchmaking event for the new Joint Public Safety Training Campus

A Jobs Matchmaking Event is happening at Alderman Mitts office on the West Side on Thursday, October 28th.

https://jpstc-chicago.com/

Event:

The event is sponsored by the Public Safety Community Builders Joint Venture, the City of Chicago, and Alderman Mitts.

Where: Alderman Mitts Office, 4924 West Chicago Ave. Chicago

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Register for this free event here – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joint-public-safety-training-campus-matchmaking-event-tickets-188186439707

