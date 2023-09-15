George Zak, Culinary Director, The Delta

The Delta – 1745 W North Ave., Chicago

http://www.thedeltachicago.com

Event:

Wicker Park Bucktown’s Fall Dinner Crawl

Tuesday, September 19, 6pm to 9pm

Tickets $35 advance/$45 day-of

https://wickerparkbucktown.ticketsauce.com/e/wpb-fall-dinner-crawl-2023

http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/events

Recipe:

Delta Hoppin’ John

Recipe serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups black eyed peas

2 tbsp olive oil

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

2 stalks celery

10 cloves garlic

1 large onion

2 lbs. ground chicken

4 tbsp tomato paste

4 tbsp Louisiana hot sauce

Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

2 cups cooked Jasmine rice

Tbsp of each: paprika, coriander, garlic powder and onion powder

1 bunch scallions for garnish

Steps:

Ahead of recipe, rinse and simmer 2 cups of dry back eyed peas for 1 hour, filling water as needed.

In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the “holy trinity” of celery, peppers and onions until they change color and onions turn translucent.

Then add in the minced garlic, and season with salt and pepper.

Turn up heat to med-high, add in the ground chicken and sauté until fully cooked.

Add in black eyed peas, spices and all remaining ingredients.

Turn heat to simmer for 5 minutes so everything binds and becomes a uniform dish. Add additional salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over warm Jasmine rice (or use your favorite type!)