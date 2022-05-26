Doily – Teatro ZinZanni
TEATRO ZINZANNI
Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop
32 W. Randolph St., Chicago
312-488-0900
Recipes:
Eye Spy
1.5oz of PlayPen vodka
0.75oz butterfly pea flower syrup
1oz lemon juice
0.5oz simple syrup.
Shake with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an edible orchid and a sugar rim.
Hat Toss
1oz of strawberry basil
1oz grapefruit juice
0.5oz lemon juice
Built right in a collins glass over ice
Topped with sparkling water and garnished with a grapefruit rosette.