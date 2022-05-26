Doily – Teatro ZinZanni

TEATRO ZINZANNI

Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop

32 W. Randolph St., Chicago

312-488-0900

Recipes:

Eye Spy

1.5oz of PlayPen vodka

0.75oz butterfly pea flower syrup

1oz lemon juice

0.5oz simple syrup.

Shake with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an edible orchid and a sugar rim.

Hat Toss

1oz of strawberry basil

1oz grapefruit juice

0.5oz lemon juice

Built right in a collins glass over ice

Topped with sparkling water and garnished with a grapefruit rosette.