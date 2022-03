Alton Brown

Event:

Alton Brown is bringing his new culinary variety – Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, April 2.

Genesee Theatre

203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL

https://www.altonbrownlive.com/altonbrown

https://www.geneseetheatre.com/