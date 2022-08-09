Jennifer Edgcomb, Co-Chair, Dance for Life 2022

Nicole Clarke-Springer, Artistic Director, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Event:

Dance for Life 2022

Saturday, August 13, 6 p.m.

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago

Dance for Life, brings together several Chicago dance companies on one stage for one night and raises money for The Dancers’ Fund to support critical medical needs and preventative health care for Chicago dance professionals.

https://chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life

https://www.deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/