Maile Carpenter – Editor in Chief of Food Network Magazine and author of The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook
https://www.foodnetwork.com/magazine
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/692807/food-network-magazine-the-recipe-a-day-kids-cookbook-by-the-editors-of-food-network-magazine-foreword-by-maile-carpenter/
Recipe:
Daisy Cupcakes
- Using kitchen shears, snip off a thin strip from the long side of a marshmallow to make a petal.
- Work your way around the marshmallow to snip off more petals; you’ll need 10 to 12 petals
per cupcake.
- Snip a thin round from the top and bottom of a marshmallow; press the cut sides into yellow nonpareils to coat.
- Arrange the petals on vanilla-frosted cupcakes, then place a nonpareil-covered marshmallow in each center.