Taylor Miller – General Manager Cyclebar Wilmette, Area Coordinator, and Instructor

Evan Klein – Instructor

Brooke Mullen – Instructor

Frank Top – Owner of Cyclebar Wilmette and Deerfield

Jennifer Smiley – American Heart Association Senior Development Director, Chicago

Cyclebar Wilmette

116 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091

https://www.cyclebar.com/location/wilmette

https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/illinois/chicago

Event:

On Friday, February 24th at 11:30am we will ride as a community for 24 hours with a goal to ride 500 miles to raise awareness. On Saturday, February 25, we will be supporting Heart Health Month through a special CycleGives™ event. We’re hosting two $10 rides with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the American Heart Association, one at 9:30 am and 10:45am With nearly 80% of Americans not getting enough exercise, the American Heart Association is breaking down barriers and bringing resources to communities and individuals across the nation to help them move more.