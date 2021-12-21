Midday Fix: Crockpot Hot Chocolate Bar

Erin Clarke, author of The Well Plated Cookbook and creator of WellPlated.com

The Ingredients

• Chocolate. Once the chopped chocolate melts in the slow cooker, it creates a irresistibly luxurious texture and rich flavor. The chocolate flavor is important here, so make sure to use a high-quality variety.

• Cocoa Powder. The other half of our chocolate flavor duo. Making this crockpot hot chocolate with cocoa powder provides intensity.

• Whole Milk + Half-and-Half. In order to achieve the most smooth and creamy hot chocolate texture, it’s important to use whole milk here. I also used half-and-half to keep things a little lighter than heavy cream while still tasting indulgent.

• Sugar. Helps balance out any bitterness in the chocolate.

• Vanilla. A can’t-miss addition that gives this drink an extra layer of coziness.

• Instant Espresso Powder. While optional, I find that it helps intensify the chocolate flavor further (it will not make the hot chocolate taste like coffee).



The Directions

Add all of the ingredients (minus the toppings) to a slow cooker. Whisk to combine. Cook on LOW for 2 to 3 hours or on HIGH for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Whisk occasionally to make sure the chocolate isn’t sticking. *If you will be serving this at a party and leaving the slow cooker on, check periodically to make sure the chocolate isn’t burning or curdling if your slow cooker tends to get fairly hot. This is especially important as the amount of hot chocolate in the crockpot lessens. Serve and ENJOY!

