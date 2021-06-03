Midday Fix: Creating a culture of “us together” instead of “us vs. them” – steps we can take from the author of “World As Family: A Journey of Multi-Rooted Belongings” Midday News by: Kristina Miller Posted: Jun 3, 2021 / 01:06 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 3, 2021 / 01:11 PM CDT Dr. Vishakha N. Desai https://cup.columbia.edu/book/world-as-family/9780231195980 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction