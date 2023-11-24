Culture of Safety Dojo and Wellness Center

Culture of Safety

This Small Business Saturday, Culture of Safety is offering $10 off all gift certificates including the Shiatsu treatments and Karate Open House; those who participate in a trial class on this day will receive a free uniform upon signing up for lessons. All purchases made at Culture of Safety qualify for the nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance’s holiday shopping rebate program that rewards shoppers who patronize any independently owned businesses in the neighborhood with cash rebates up to $75, kicking off on Small Business Saturday, November 25 at the Welcome Station hosted at Devon Market (1440 W. Devon Avenue) and runs through December 31.

RPBA is an official 2023 Neighborhood Champion and Shop Small ambassador. The Small Business Saturday discounts and special offers from Rogers Park independent businesses are as follows:

Bark Place: 20% off pet food and toys

Cally's Curls & Co.: 20% off all retail and 10% off services

ChiTown Magpie: 10% off when customers mention Rogers Park Business Alliance

Culture of Safety: $10 off all gift certificates including the Shiatsu treatments and Karate Open House; those who participate in a trial class will receive a free uniform upon signing up for lessons

Curves Health Club: Free fitness assessment from 9 a.m. to noon; enrollment fee waived for those who sign up for membership

Devon Market: $5 off $20 purchase when customers mention Small Business Saturday at the register, excluding alcohol

Dulceria La Fiesta, Inc: 15% off storewide

Flatts & Sharpe Music Co.: 10% off all brand-new merchandise

Leather64TEN: "Spin to Win" for discounts and prizes

Malliway Bros: 25% off custom made charm bags

Modern Food Mart: BOGO Yerba beverages / 3 Red Bulls for $6

The Common Cup: 10% off espresso beverages with a breakfast sandwich purchase

The Grocer African & Caribbean Store: Free Caribbean Meat Pie for the first 25 customers and 5% off all purchases

Third Coast Comics: 10% off graphic novels

A Live Love Shop Rogers Park holiday kickoff will begin at a Welcome Station hosted at Devon Market (1440 W. Devon Ave.) on Small Business Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Welcome Station will feature free giveaways of coffee or hot chocolate, crepes from Babitos Bites, carolers, tote bags with local business goodies, and an interactive photo wall including a holiday-themed 3D snow globe for Instagrammable moments. For updates, visit rpba.org/live-love-shop.