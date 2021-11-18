Midday Fix: Creamed Shishito Pepper Sauce for the “Tripping Billy” Pizza – a pizza raising awareness for Muscular Dystrophy

Billy Zureikat – Home Cook & Baker

Tony DeZutter – Executive Chef of Paulie Gee’s Logan Square

The “Tripping Billy” pizza was created by Billy to raise awareness for Muscular Dystrophy, which Billy was diagnosed with this past March. $2 of each pizza sale will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Paulie Gee’s Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647.

https://pauliegee.com/logan-square/

https://www.mda.org/

Instagram @therealbillyz

Recipe:

“Tripping Billy”

Creamed Shishito Pepper Sauce

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 cups of shishito peppers, stemmed and thinly sliced into rounds

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pinch freshly ground or grated nutmeg

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a medium sauce pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add shishitos, shallots, and garlic, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring frequently with a rubber spatula, until vegetables are softened and shishitos are still bright green, about five minutes.

Add heavy cream, season lightly with salt, and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook while stirring frequently to keep vegetables from sticking and cream from scorching on the sides of the pan, until cream is reduced about 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from heat, add grated cheese and nutmeg, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Detroit Style Pizza Dough

Dough ingredients:

1¾ cups 85˚F water

½ cup. semolina flour

2 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. instant dry yeast

3½ cups bread or bakers flour

2 tsp salt

Dough instructions:

Add water, semolina flour, sugar and yeast to the mixing bowl. Mix and let sit for about 15 minutes. Add the bread/bakers flour and salt to the mixing bowl. Mix all ingredients on the lowest speed for one minute. Scrape down the sides of bowl with a plastic dough scraper/divider. Mix on low/medium speed for three minutes. Remove the dough from the mixing bowl and divide in two. Each dough ball should weigh 17.5 to 18 ounces. Coat the dough balls with oil and refrigerate, covered, for 24 hours. (Doing this provides more flavor and better texture. If you prefer, you can use the fresh dough right away.) Place the dough in a pan and press out with 8 to 10 presses. Let it rest in the pan, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes. Fully press out in the pan all the way to edges and corners. Let the dough sit covered at room temperature for 1½ to 2½ hours. Ideally, you want it to rise about a third of the way up the pan. Once the dough has risen, you’re ready to make pizza! Yields 2 large 10”-by-14” pizzas.

Toppings:

1/2 cup of fresh or canned corn

1/4 cup of pickled jalepenos

1 thinly sliced scallion

6 shishito peppers, roasted and lightly salted

2 cups of shredded low moisture mozzarella cheese

1 cup of yellow cheddar cheese

To complete:

Spread about a half cup of your creamed shishito pepper sauce on your crust. Top with your cheeses making sure you cheese is spread to the edges. Top with corn and jalepenos. Bake at 500 degrees for 10-11 mins until cheese has browned. Let cool in the pan until the cheese wall solidifies and then run a pairing knife around the edges to loosen from the pan. Let cool on a wire rack. Slice into six squares, top each with a roasted pepper and scallions and enjoy!