Mark Guarino – Author

Events:

June 25, 2023 | Oak Park, IL

OAK PARK RIVER FOREST MUSEUM, 129 LAKE ST.

A conversation at the Oak Park River Forest Museum with Mark Guarino that will focus on Oak Park’s role in the history of country and folk music via the Gate of Horn, the Old Town School of Folk Music, Flying Fish Records, and more. 3 p.m.

July 7, 2023 | Lake Villa, IL

HARBOR BREWING COMPANY, 136 CEDAR AVE.

A conversation with Mark Guarino followed by a book signing hosted by Little Beans Books plus a set of music by The Breaks (Rich Sparks and Brett Neveu). 7 p.m.

July 20, 2023 | Chicago, IL

THE CINDY PRITZKER AUDITORIUM AT THE HAROLD WASHINGTON LIBRARY, 400 S. STATE ST.

A conversation with Mark Guarino at an event at the Harold Washington Library in the South Loop that helps celebrate the Chicago Public Library’s 150th anniversary. The focus of this event is the 1970s bluegrass scene in Chicago and will feature a conversation (and performance by) Special Consensus founder Greg Cahill, mandolinist Don Stiernberg, bassist Marc Edelstein, and guitarist Chris Waltz! Come learn about Chicago’s role in the history of bluegrass! Moderated by veteran Chicago journalist Monica Eng. 6-7:30 p.m. Click here to learn more!

July 22, 2023 | Hammond, IN

PAUL HENRY’S ART GALLERY, 416 SIBLEY ST.

An afternoon conversation with Mark Guarino in the former hometown of Bill and Charlie Monroe during their years at the WLS Barn Dance. With music by Dennis Leise. 2 p.m.